June 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Monday.
Borrower Asian Development Bank
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount A$900 million
Maturity Date July 05, 2017
Coupon 3.5 pct (S/A)
Reoffer price 99.727
Reoffer yield 3.56 (S/A)
Spread 112.75 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the February 15, 2017 ACGB
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount A$200 million
Maturity Date July 05, 2017
Coupon 3-Month BBSW + 20bp
Issue price Par
* * * *
Common Terms
Payment Date July 05, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, TD Securities & Westpac
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Asx
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law NSW
Notes Launched under issuer's domestic
Austrailan MTN programme
