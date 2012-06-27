Indian shares at record closing highs; financials lead gains
June 5 Indian shares ended at their record highs on Monday, in a session driven by lenders, although gains were subdued ahead of a central bank policy meeting this week.
* Morgan Stanley has maintained its "underperform" rating on State Bank of India, with a target price of 1,425 rupees, after a meeting with the lender's management. * The investment bank says "asset quality pressures will intensify" in the fiscal year ending in March 2013, while the "flow of bad loans will be lumpy." * Investment bank says SBI management indicated gross and net new non-performing loan in Q1 of the fiscal year could be at 50 billion rupees and 30 billion rupees, respectively. * Management expects net interest margins to remain flat quarter-on-quarter in the June quarter, and fall by 10-15 bps to 3.7-3.75 percent in FY2013, while expecting loan growth of around 15 percent, according to Morgan Stanley. * State Bank of India last up 0.7 percent at 2,128.50 rupees. Shares have surged 14 percent as of Tuesday since it reported Q4 earnings on May 18, outperforming the 5.2 percent gain in the NSEX index during the same period. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com/swati.pandey@thomsonreuters.co )
