* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield rises 1 basis point to 8.35 percent due to the absence of an open market operation announcement so far this week. * Market volumes are also below normal, traders say. * Traders had been hopeful the central bank would conduct OMOs to buy bonds frequently to help ease tight cash conditions and offset its interventions in FX markets. * The 10-year bond yield is expected to hold in a 8.33 to 8.38 percent band during the session, traders say.