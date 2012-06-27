* USD/INR in range at 57.17/1850 vs 57.01/02 previous close and not far off the record high of 57.32 hit on Friday * Trader says month-end oil demand keeps pair supported, tips 56.90-57.25 range for session. * Dealers cite no talk of RBI intervention, after likely dollar sales in each of the four previous sessions. * India's benchmark BSE index up 0.6 percent. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)