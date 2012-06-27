* India's benchmark BSE index gain 0.4 percent, while the NSE index gains 0.4 percent. * Infrastructure shares extend gains, with Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd up 0.6 percent, on hopes for government measures to boost investments in the sector. * Deutsche Bank upgrades Indian stocks to "overweight" from "neutral" saying the market is close to its cheapest in two decades on an EBITDA and sales perspective. * State Bank of India falls 0.1 percent after Morgan Stanley says the bank faces pressures on asset quality (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)