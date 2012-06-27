June 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Neckarpri GMBH

Guarantor Land Baden Wurttemberg

Issue Amount 400 million euro

Maturity Date July 4, 2022

Coupon 2.298 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date July 2, 2012

Lead Manager(s) L-Bank

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing Stuttgart

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000A1E8ZC5

