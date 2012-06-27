June 27 * Power utilities Reliance Infrastructure rose 2 percent, while Tata Power rose 2.2 percent Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission proposed a hike in power tariffs in New Delhi effective July 1. * Tariff for household consumers would go up by 24 percent and prices for commercial consumers will be hiked by 19.5 percent, the DERC mandated. * State-run power sector lenders such as Power Finance Corp and Rural Electrification Corp also gained on expectations utilities would be better placed to pay back their loan commitments. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com/ketan.bondre@thomsonreuters.co )