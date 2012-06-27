* India's overnight cash rate trading flat at 8.00/8.10, after earlier falling to a nearly one-month low of 7.75 percent. * Repo borrowings fall to 809.65 billion rupees, below the 1 trillion rupee mark. * Dealers say government spending is beginning to kick in, and most banks have covered funding needs ahead of the reserves reporting day on Friday. * However, call rates are unlikely to sustain below 8 percent as no major inflows are slated from next month, while India will continue to auction a heavy load of debt. * Total volumes on the central bank's electronic trading platform were at 131.09 billion rupees, at a weighted average rate of 8.11 percent. * Total volumes on the collateralised borrowing and lending obligations (CBLO) market was at 682.20 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 7.78 percent. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/)