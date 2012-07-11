* Banks resort to window dressing each quarter to meet
requirements
* Banks' wealth management products exaggerate numbers
* Money market rates surge every month- and quarter-end
By Kelvin Soh and Gabriel Wildau
HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, July 12 China's banks are
playing a game of cat-and-mouse with the Beijing authorities,
window-dressing deposit numbers at the end of each quarter to
meet regulatory requirements on how much funds they must hold.
This practice, which started last year, exaggerates the size
and stability of banks' liquidity and masks any stresses on the
country's financial system at a time when the world's
second-biggest economy is expanding at the weakest pace since
2009.
"If there was a list of things that could destabilise
China's financial system, bank liquidity would be it," said
Diana Choyleva, a Hong Kong-based director at Lombard Street
Research.
The government limits the amount of money that banks can
dole out as loans at 75 percent of deposits. With deposit growth
slowing, banks must seek new funds to meet the requirement or
reduce lending, which would go against current government
policies on loosening credit to stimulate the economy.
To meet the loans-to-deposit rule, banks are selling
short-term wealth management products (WMPs) that mature in the
final days of each quarter, when the investment is then
automatically converted to cash and deposited into investors'
regular accounts.
Banks are also resorting to "deposit brokers" - individuals
or businesses with large cash deposits that are able to transfer
their money between banks at whim and often to the highest
bidder.
The scrambling for deposits plays out in China's money
markets, where rates on short-term interbank loans often surge
in the final week of the month. The spikes are even more
pronounced at the end of each quarter.
On June 27, the benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond
repurchase rate CN7DRP=CFXS jumped to 4.40 percent, the
highest since Feb. 24, from 2.55 percent on June 12. The pattern
repeats itself every month, soaring then collapsing.
Reflecting this volatility, retail deposits surge at the end
of every quarter. A day or two later, the numbers plummet as
this money is quickly withdrawn by customers and channelled back
into higher-yielding WMPs.
Officials at the country's so-called "Big Four" lenders
declined to comment on such practices, but said they abided by
all rules set by the China Banking Regulatory Commission.
<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
GRAPHIC-Money rates spike link.reuters.com/pud98s
GRAPHIC-Volatile deposits link.reuters.com/bap68s
China tells banks to play by rules [ID:nB9E7LA015]
China to relax loan-to-deposit rules:paper [ID:nL3E8I506P]
China checks wealth mgmt products [ID:nL3E7L905D]
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>
SLOWING DEPOSIT GROWTH
China's banks have traditionally enjoyed a seemingly endless
flow of cheap deposits, allowing them to extend loans freely and
insulating them from poor lending decisions. That is changing.
With deposit rates capped by the government at 1.1 times
benchmark rates, deposit growth is slowing as savers move their
money into mutual funds, real estate and the WMPs being sold by
banks.
Banks have suffered month-on-month declines in yuan deposits
five times since last year. Between 2002 and 2010, there was
only one such monthly outflow.
This is worrying for China's banks, which rely heavily on
local savers. Deposits account for 82 percent of liabilities at
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd (ICBC) (1398.HK)
(601398.SS), the world's biggest bank. At JP Morgan (JPM.N),
it's only 53 percent.
Banks began selling WMPs - short-term, higher-risk
investment vehicles that offer returns of as high as 10 percent
compared with about 3.5 percent for deposits - to retain and
attract new customers.
WMPs have ballooned from a few hundred in 2009 to nearly
20,000 today, now equivalent to more than $3 trillion in
deposits. About 22 trillion yuan ($3.4 trillion) of such
products are set to be issued this year, according to Barclays.
Now, banks are using WMPs as a means of boosting deposit
numbers to satisfy regulatory requirements. The problem is WMPs
tend to be less "sticky" than regular deposits. That means
savers are more likely to move their money between banks in
search of higher yields.
"What has happened is that there is money shifting on and
off balance sheets," said Alex Lee, an analyst at DBS Vickers in
Hong Kong. "When an investor buys a WMP, it comes off the bank
deposit records, which then affects the bank's ability to lend."
Money market dealers say the "big four", the largest net
lenders in the interbank market, have turned cautious about
lending at the end of each month.
With their huge nationwide branch networks, ICBC, Bank of
China Ltd (3988.HK)(601988.SS), Agricultural Bank of China Ltd
(1288.HK)(601288.SS) and China Construction Bank Corp (0939.HK)
(601939.SS) boast the strongest deposit bases.
But knowing their smaller rivals will use overnight fees and
other tactics to draw in short-term deposits near the end of the
month, the big banks cut down on interbank lending to protect
themselves from a liquidity crunch.
"Demand (for interbank loans) is pretty fixed, but if the
big banks are pulling back their supplies, then you will see a
spike in the seven-day repo rate," said Ethan Mou, rates
strategist at Bank of America-Merrill Lynch in Hong Kong.
"At month-end or quarter-end, the small banks are trying
like crazy to attract deposits. Even the big banks are afraid
they may lose deposits to their competitors. So that's why at
the end of the month, they are cautious about lending too much."
DUBIOUS NUMBERS
The balance sheet massages are undermining the
loan-to-deposit limit put in place to ensure that banks finance
their lending through deposits, rather than short-term funding,
which can quickly evaporate in times of market stress.
The concern about the lack of stickiness in WMPs - set to
equal 10 percent of China's official deposits - is compounded by
worries that the funds raised through the products are used to
finance long-term loans and other illiquid assets, all of which
would be difficult to sell at short notice, analysts say.
This raises the risk of a sudden liquidity crunch at a bank,
which could be triggered by a run on WMPs if losses start to
appear.
"Any single default would freeze liquidity and eventually
jeopardise (the trust) business," Nomura analyst Lucy Feng wrote
in a research report on the Chinese trust industry. "The
industry cannot afford to have any non-performing loans that
could create a systemic crisis."
The first signs of credit problems at some of these products
have begun to surface. Last week, China's No.3 trust company,
which sold a bank-trust product, admitted that a loan from one
of its funds was at risk. [ID:nL3E8HR3NE]
China's regulators have issued repeated warnings and tighter
regulations over the last year to improve the visibility of bank
lending practices, particularly at small and medium-sized
lenders.
Regulators have called for WMP sales to be accounted for on
bank balance sheets, and told banks to assess an investor's
financial strength. [ID:nL3E7HS1N0][ID:nL3E7HT1OC]
China last month also granted banks some flexibility to
raise deposit interest rates above the official benchmark, a
move aimed at helping them to lure some customers back to
traditional deposits. [ID:nL4E8H83MI]
In a sign of existing strain on the system, the central bank
cut interest rates for a second time in a matter of weeks on
July 5 to bolster the economy. The People's Bank of China (PBoC)
also gave banks more leeway to set lending rates in a move that
analysts say was aimed at stimulating borrowing by creating a
more competitive landscape.
"The central government and regulators have learnt from the
mistakes of the 2008 crisis," said Victoria Mio, a fund manager
at Robeco, which has about 177 billion euros in assets under
management. "They are taking real action before things happen,
using very measured moves."
(Additional reporting by Samuel Shen in Shanghai; Editing by
Ryan Woo, Michael Flaherty, Richard Pullin and Chris Lewis)
((kelvin.soh@thomsonreuters.com; +852-6113-0928; Reuters
Messaging: kelvin.soh.reuters.com@reuters.net))
Keywords: CHINA BANKS/
(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of
Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is
expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters
and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of
the Reuters group of companies around the world.