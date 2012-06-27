June 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten (BNG)

Issue Amount 600 million Norwegian crown

Maturity Date February 02, 2017

Coupon 3.25 pct

Issue price 101.696

Payment Date July 05, 2012

Lead Manager(s) RBC CM

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing Amsterdam

Full fees 1.875 pct (1.625 pct Selling & 0.25 pct M&U)

Denoms (K) 10

Governing Law Dutch

Notes The issue size will total 2.875 billion

Norwegian crown when fungible

ISIN XS0739987781

Data supplied by International Insider.