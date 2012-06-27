BRIEF-CdR Advance Capital acquires single name loan of nominal value of EUR 4.2 mln
* SAID ON MONDAY IT SIGNED AN AGREEMENT FOR ACQUISITION OF SINGLE NAME LOAN OF THE NOMINAL VALUE OF 4.2 MILLION EUROS FOR AN INVESTMENT OF 2 MILLION EUROS
June 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten (BNG)
Issue Amount 600 million Norwegian crown
Maturity Date February 02, 2017
Coupon 3.25 pct
Issue price 101.696
Payment Date July 05, 2012
Lead Manager(s) RBC CM
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Amsterdam
Full fees 1.875 pct (1.625 pct Selling & 0.25 pct M&U)
Denoms (K) 10
Governing Law Dutch
Notes The issue size will total 2.875 billion
Norwegian crown when fungible
ISIN XS0739987781
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* SAID ON MONDAY IT SIGNED AN AGREEMENT FOR ACQUISITION OF SINGLE NAME LOAN OF THE NOMINAL VALUE OF 4.2 MILLION EUROS FOR AN INVESTMENT OF 2 MILLION EUROS
* SAID ON MONDAY THAT SETANTA HAS LOWERED ITS STAKE IN THE COMPANY TO 8.99 PCT FROM 12.97 PCT PREVIOUSLY HELD