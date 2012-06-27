June 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

Borrower Rabobank Nederland NV

Issue Amount 250 million Norwegian crown

Maturity Date January 20, 2015

Coupon 3.0 pct

Payment Date July 04, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Rabobank & TD Securities

Ratings Aa2 (Moody's)

Full fees Undisclosed

Notes The issue size will total 1.5 billion Norwegian crown

When fungible

ISIN XS0730784401

Data supplied by International Insider.