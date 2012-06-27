June 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor The Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date March 20, 2019

Coupon 1.875 pct

Reoffer price 102.328

Spread Minus 7 basis points

Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps

Payment Date July 05, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, DZ Bank & Roayal Bank

of Scotland

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes The issue size will total 5.0 billion

euro when fungible

ISIN DE000A1MBB62

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.