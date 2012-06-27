BRIEF-Setanta lowers its stake in Mennica Skarbowa to 8.99 pct
* SAID ON MONDAY THAT SETANTA HAS LOWERED ITS STAKE IN THE COMPANY TO 8.99 PCT FROM 12.97 PCT PREVIOUSLY HELD
June 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower KfW
Guarantor The Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date March 20, 2019
Coupon 1.875 pct
Reoffer price 102.328
Spread Minus 7 basis points
Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps
Payment Date July 05, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, DZ Bank & Roayal Bank
of Scotland
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes The issue size will total 5.0 billion
euro when fungible
ISIN DE000A1MBB62
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* SAID ON MONDAY THAT SETANTA HAS LOWERED ITS STAKE IN THE COMPANY TO 8.99 PCT FROM 12.97 PCT PREVIOUSLY HELD
* GUILLAUME IZABEL IS APPOINTED CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)