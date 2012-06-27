BRIEF-Setanta lowers its stake in Mennica Skarbowa to 8.99 pct
* SAID ON MONDAY THAT SETANTA HAS LOWERED ITS STAKE IN THE COMPANY TO 8.99 PCT FROM 12.97 PCT PREVIOUSLY HELD
June 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on wednesd.
Borrower Toyota Motor Credit Corp
Issue Amount A$100 million
Maturity Date July 05, 2017
Coupon 4.375 pct
Issue price 99.667
Reoffer price 99.667
Yield 4.451 pct
Spread 100 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date July 05, 2012
Lead Manager(s) HSBC Bank Plc
Ratings Aa3 (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 2
Governing Law English
ISIN XS0800948175
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
* SAID ON MONDAY THAT SETANTA HAS LOWERED ITS STAKE IN THE COMPANY TO 8.99 PCT FROM 12.97 PCT PREVIOUSLY HELD
* GUILLAUME IZABEL IS APPOINTED CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)