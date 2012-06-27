BRIEF-Awbud: Abadon Real Estate ups its stake to 55.48 pct in company
* SAID ON MONDAY THAT ABADON REAL ESTATE SA INCREASED DIRECTLY AND INDIRECTLY ITS STAKE IN COMPANY TO 55.48 PERCENT, REPRESENTING 4.6 MILLION OF AWBUD'S SHARES
June 27 (Reuters)-Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Adecco SA
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 125 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date December 18, 2020
Coupon 2.625 pct
Issue price 100.7800
Reoffer price 100.1050
Spread 180 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
ISIN CH0189276055
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 250 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date December 18, 2017
Coupon 1.875 pct
Issue price 100.558
Spread 145 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
ISIN CH0189276030
* * * *
Common Terms
Payment Date July 18, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, credit Suisse,
Royal Bank of Scotland & UBS
Ratings Baa3 (Moody's)
Listing SIX
Full fees Standard
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
Negative Pledge Yes
Cross Default Yes
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* SAID ON MONDAY THAT ABADON REAL ESTATE SA INCREASED DIRECTLY AND INDIRECTLY ITS STAKE IN COMPANY TO 55.48 PERCENT, REPRESENTING 4.6 MILLION OF AWBUD'S SHARES
DUBAI, June 6 Qatar's stock market may remain weak on Tuesday after Saudi Arabia, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates severed ties with Doha, but the drop should slow from Monday's 7.3 percent plunge, fund managers said.