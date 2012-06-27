BRIEF-Awbud: Abadon Real Estate ups its stake to 55.48 pct in company
* SAID ON MONDAY THAT ABADON REAL ESTATE SA INCREASED DIRECTLY AND INDIRECTLY ITS STAKE IN COMPANY TO 55.48 PERCENT, REPRESENTING 4.6 MILLION OF AWBUD'S SHARES
June 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower MAF Global Securities Limited
Guarantor Majid Al Futtaim Holding LLC &
Majid Al Futtaim Properties LLC
Issue Amount $500 million
Maturity Date July 5, 2019
Coupon 5.25 pct
Issue price Par
Spread 389.7 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 415.6
bp over the 1.125 pct May 2019 UST
Payment Date July 5, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, JPMorgan, NBAD & Standard
Chartered & UBS
Ratings BBB (S&P), BBB (Fitch)
Listing London
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
