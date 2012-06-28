* USD/INR likely lower on hopes of some big ticket reforms after
Prime Minister Manmohan Singh asks officials to formulate an
economic revival plan; pair last closed at 57.15/16.
* Prime Minister Manmohan Singh summoned officials on Wednesday
to formulate an economic revival plan in part addressing
problems in tax policy and said he also wanted to revive the
"animal spirit" of Indian economic growth.
* USD/INR 1-month NDF at 57.55 vs 57.21-26 NY close.
* Asian stocks largely flat to mildly positive with MSCI's Asia
ex-Japan index up 0.1 percent; Nifty futures in
Singapore up 0.2 percent.
* Euro stayed on the backfoot in Asia on Thursday, though its
downside was seen limited lest an impending summit of European
leaders surprised markets with concrete measures to tackle the
region's debt crisis.
(Reporting by Subhadip Sircar)