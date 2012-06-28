* USD/INR likely lower on hopes of some big ticket reforms after Prime Minister Manmohan Singh asks officials to formulate an economic revival plan; pair last closed at 57.15/16. * Prime Minister Manmohan Singh summoned officials on Wednesday to formulate an economic revival plan in part addressing problems in tax policy and said he also wanted to revive the "animal spirit" of Indian economic growth. * USD/INR 1-month NDF at 57.55 vs 57.21-26 NY close. * Asian stocks largely flat to mildly positive with MSCI's Asia ex-Japan index up 0.1 percent; Nifty futures in Singapore up 0.2 percent. * Euro stayed on the backfoot in Asia on Thursday, though its downside was seen limited lest an impending summit of European leaders surprised markets with concrete measures to tackle the region's debt crisis. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar)