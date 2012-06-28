* The Nifty futures in Singapore Exchange rose 0.2 percent, while the MSCI Asia-Pacific index excluding Japan rose 0.1 percent. * Asian shares rose on Thursday on encouraging U.S. economic data, but prices were capped with investors tense ahead of a European Union summit deeply divided on how to tackle the protracted euro zone debt crisis and stop it spreading further. * Traders keeping a close eye on rollover ahead of derivatives expiry on Thursday, and government's renewed focus on pending reforms for further cues. * Provisional exchange data showed foreign investors were buyers of stocks worth 860 million rupees on Wednesday, when the benchmark BSE index closed up 0.14 percent, as power utilities gained after a proposed tariff hike in New Delhi. * Sentiment has also got a boost after Deutsche Bank upgraded Indian stocks to "overweight" from "neutral," calling them close to the cheapest in two decades. The action followed a J.P.Morgan upgrade to the same rating last week. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)