MUMBAI, June 28 * India's 10-year benchmark bond yield up 1 basis point at 8.37 percent. * Traders say absence of OMO during week where 150 billion rupees of bonds to be sold hurting sentiment. * Dealers will take next cue from auction cutoffs on Friday. * Brent crude stayed above $93 per barrel on Thursday after rallying on an output cut by Norway and positive economic data from the United States, while investors eyed a summit of EU leaders that is unlikely to produce concrete measures to contain the bloc's protracted debt crisis. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar)