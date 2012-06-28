* India's benchmark index gains 0.25 percent, while the NSE index also adds 0.26 percent, after Prime Minister Manmohan Singh summoned officials on Wednesday to formulate an economic revival plan. * Infrastructure shares rise on continued hopes for more measures in this sector: Bharat Heavy Electricals rises 0.7 percent, while Larsen & Toubro adds 0.6 percent. * However, Tata Motors shares fall 1.35 percent, a day after the auto maker said it will shut down one of its factories for three days this week. * Trading is expected to be volatile on derivative expiry day, rollovers key. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)