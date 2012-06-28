BRIEF-Bodhtree Consulting partners with Infosys for GST solutions
* Says co partners with Infosys for GST solutions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Repeats to fix formatting) * The number of news media references about "policy paralysis" in India has surged, hitting 590 mentions in June as of Wednesday, the highest this year, according to a news search conducted via Factiva. * The references have surged just as the rupee tumbled to a record low of 57.32 against the dollar on June 22. * References to "policy paralysis" are above the 535 references tallied by Factiva in May, when the local currency first began to hit a string of records, and above the 489 references in December, when the rupee also skidded. * GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/gut98s (rafael.nam@thomsonreuters.com/rafael.nam.thomsonreuters.com@re ters.net)
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/05.00 00.50/01.50 01.50/03.50 02.83% 02.83% 02.83% (Jun 7) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.83% 02.83% 02.83% --------------------------