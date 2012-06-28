* USD/INR close to day's lows in range-bound trade, with the local currency still drawing comfort from Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's calls for renewed reforms. Pair at 56.95/96 vs 56.89 low as against 57.15/16 last close. * Trader says some oil-related buying was seen earlier in the session. Typically, dollar demand by oil companies flares up during month-end to meet payment obligations. * Dealer says pair awaiting outcome of EU summit, concrete government steps, and will be ranged till then. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)