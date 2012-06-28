* Key benchmark indices give up gains, trading flat on derivatives expiry. BSE index down 0.01 pct at 16,966. * Traders cautious ahead of EU summit and are unwilling to build long positions on risk assets. * Market will now await concrete steps from Prime Minister Manmohan Singh who took charge of the finance ministry on Tuesday and said will take steps to revive economic growth. * Power utility company Tata Power extends gains for a second day on Delhi tariff hike, up 1.23 percent. * State-run banks were under stress a day after the RBI said India banks' growth in deposits and loans was sluggish in the month to June 15. * State Bank of India shares fell 1.24 percent, Bank of India falls 0.8 percent. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)