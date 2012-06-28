* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point on the day at 8.35 percent while the 8.15 percent 2022 bond, which is set to become the benchmark paper from Monday, also down 1 bp at 8.11 percent. * Traders say comments from a German government spokesman have dampened expectations of any major progress in tackling the debt crisis in the euro zone at an EU summit later in the day, pushing the euro to three-week lows versus the dollar. * Domestic shares also traded down 0.2 percent. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)