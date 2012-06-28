* India's overnight cash rate flat at 8.00/8.05 percent, closely hugging repo rate of 8 percent. * Traders say banks adequately covered for reserves reporting on Friday. * Adds, seasonally during monsoon, currency in circulation reduces leading to hard cash coming back to banking system. * Repo borrowings fall to 743.35 billion rupees, lowest in 10 sessions. * Total volumes on the central bank's electronic trading platform were at 119.94 billion rupees, at a weighted average rate of 8.12 percent. * Total volumes on the collateralised borrowing and lending obligations (CBLO) market were at 575.82 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 7.83 percent. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/)