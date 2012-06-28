(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The
opinions expressed are her own)
By Wei Gu
HONG KONG, June 28 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Beijing’s top
policy bank is spreading the love. China Development Bank is
wielding its $1 trillion balance sheet not just for basic
infrastructure in China, but as far from its roots as housing in
California and e-commerce firm Alibaba 1688.HK at home.
CDB’s traditional mission has been funding the Middle
Kingdom’s infrastructure, public housing, and agricultural
projects with low-interest, long-term loans. Helping Chinese
companies to export goods and services and secure resources
abroad has become a new focus. The bank’s foreign currency loans
outstanding jumped by 49 percent in 2011 to $210 billion, making
up more than a fifth of its book. That probably makes CDB the
most global Chinese bank. Overseas loans make up less than 2
percent of the total in the country’s banking system.
The domestic Chinese bond market provides almost all CDB’s
funding. After raising a record $169 billion in 2011, it has
said it plans to issue another $167 billion of bonds in 2012.
Heavy supply has pushed up yields on its bonds, widening the gap
with bonds issued by two other Chinese policy banks, the Rural
Development Bank and the Export and Import Bank. CDB even had to
cancel a scheduled bond auction in 2011. Yet its balance sheet
expanded by 22 percent last year. Its continuing funding needs
look likely to push its cost of borrowing higher.
CDB’s so far minimal losses on its loans could also become
more alarming as its portfolio becomes more exotic. The ratio of
non-performing loans to assets was just 0.4 percent in 2011. The
bank’s loans usually rank senior to other state-owned banks. It
also doesn’t hurt that CDB Chairman Chen Yuan’s father was a top
Communist Party economic official in Mao Zedong’s era. The bank
knows its home market and has substantial influence there. But
that won’t help much when it comes to getting repaid in, say,
California.
Overseas deals sometimes have policy logic – Chinese Premier
Wen Jiabao just proposed a CDB-led $10 billion credit package
for the Latin American Mercosur bloc, for instance. Financing
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing in its bid to buy the London
Metal Exchange and Alibaba’s repurchase of a minority stake from
Yahoo seems more like mission creep. CDB’s rapid expansion may
win new influence for Beijing, but it could also end up costing
the bank.
CONTEXT NEWS
- Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao wrapped up a tour of
resource-rich Latin America on June 26 and offered $10 billion
in credit for infrastructure projects, potentially implemented
by China Development Bank.
- CDB is in talks with U.S. home builder Lennar to provide
$1.7 billion of financing, according to a Wall Street Journal
report on June 25. The funds would be used to develop two real
estate projects in San Francisco.
- CDB has also committed an extra $1 billion to Alibaba
Group, according to sources cited by Reuters LPC on June 22. The
bank had committed a $1 billion three-year loan to the
e-commerce firm earlier in June.
- The Chinese policy lender also committed a $1.8 billion
loan to Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing to finance its
acquisition of the London Metal Exchange, Thomson Reuters
publication Basis Point reported on June 18.
- Reuters: China's Wen offers $10 billion Latin America
credit line [ID:nL2E8HQAZ2]
- Reuters: Lennar in China Devt Bank talks for $1.7 bln
capital [ID: nL3E8HQ34I]
- Reuters: Hong Kong: CDB commits another US$1bn to Alibaba
– RLPC [ID:nRLP01618a]
(Editing by John Foley and David Evans)
((wei.gu@thomsonreuters.com))
