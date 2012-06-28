* Shares of Tyre manufacturers fell after R Prasad, a member of Competition Commision of India, told news channel CNBC TV18 that a probe on tyre companies was underway and an order was likely in the next 10 days. * Shares in Apollo Tyres fell 1.6 percent, while CEAT fell 1.8 percent. * Eleven cement makers were slapped with $1.1 billion in fines on June 22 for price fixing, a record penalty from India's increasingly assertive anti-trust regulator. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)