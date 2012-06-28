BRIEF-Bodhtree Consulting partners with Infosys for GST solutions
* Says co partners with Infosys for GST solutions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate down 1 basis point at 7.15 percent while the 1-year rate down 3 bps at 7.75 percent ahead of the EU summit. * Traders say hopes for any major breakthrough at the EU Summit were dashed after comments from the German government spokesman. * Absence of any OMO this week also limiting further downside to near-end rates, traders say. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Says co partners with Infosys for GST solutions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/05.00 00.50/01.50 01.50/03.50 02.83% 02.83% 02.83% (Jun 7) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.83% 02.83% 02.83% --------------------------