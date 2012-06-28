BRIEF-Standard Life says intends to propose IPO of HDFC Life
* There can be no certainty that any such options will be viable
June 28 Carlyle Group LP, the private equity firm that went public this year, said it closed a $510 million collateralized loan obligation (CLO) fund, its third new-issue CLO in less than a year.
CLOs are structured investment products that are backed by risky, high-yield debt, and sold to investors as bonds.
The company, which last closed a CLO fund also at $510 million in March, said JP Morgan Chase arranged the transaction.
DUBAI, June 8 Etihad Aviation Group (EAG) said on Thursday it had terminated talks with TUI AG about a potential joint venture involving the leisure operations of Air Berlin Group and TUIfly.