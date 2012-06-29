* USD/INR likely lower with local stocks likely to post a positive open after government clarifies on general anti-avoidance rules, or GAAR. Pair last closed at 56.80/81. * The rules would not apply retrospectively as many investors had feared and would apply only to income accruing from April 1, 2013, the government said in draft guidelines published late Thursday. * USD/INR 1-month NDF at 57.22 vs 57.32-37 NY close. * Asian stocks mixed, but MSCI's Asia ex-Japan index up 0.3 percent, Nifty futures in Singapore up 0.6 percent. * Euro hobbled along three-week lows in Asia on Friday as investors awaited more news from a summit of European leaders amid already diminished expectations that it will yield any concrete measures to tackle the debt crisis immediately. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)