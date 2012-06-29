* The Nifty futures in Singapore Exchange rose 1.4 percent, while the MSCI Asia-Pacific index excluding Japan rose 1.8 percent, after Euro zone agreed on bank supervision, bond support. * Traders expect guidelines on general anti-avoidance rules (GAAR), introduced in the federal budget in March this year to help the sentiment * The guidelines issued by the Finance Ministry on Thursday have sought to address some of the concerns by suggesting GAAR be invoked only in cases where foreign investors have opted to take the benefit of tax treaties entered into with India. * 3 percent fall in crude oil futures on Thursday, alongside cut in gasoline prices by Indian fuel retailers is also seen helping stocks. * Fiscal deficit data for April-May to be released at 1030 GMT eyed for further cues. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)