* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1 basis point at 8.37 percent ahead of the 150 billion rupees debt sale. * As part of the auction, the government is selling 70 billion rupees of the recently issued 10-year paper, which will become the next benchmark. * The new 8.15 percent 2022 paper trading at 8.13 percent, steady from its previous close. * Traders say a cut in petrol prices on Thursday is helping sentiment and limiting a sharper rise in yields, because of a potential easing in inflationary pressures. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)