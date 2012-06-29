* Morgan Stanley upgrades Indian stocks to "equalweight" after
being "underweight" since the first quarter of 2011, saying
India is now trading at a price to book multiple of 2.1x, close
to the trough valuations of 2.0x in the 2002 and 2008 cycles.
* "This is an indicator of the extent to which the India market
is already pricing in the adverse global environment and the
current domestic situation of high inflation and slower trend
GDP growth," it said.
* Morgan Stanley adds Indian stocks tend to perform well versus
MSCI emerging market indexes after a period of oil price
declines.
* Morgan Stanley upgrade comes after Deutsche Bank and
J.P.Morgan upgraded Indian stocks to "overweight" from
"neutral".
