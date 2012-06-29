* Maruti Suzuki shares rise 3.9 percent after Jefferies upgrades the stock to "buy" from "hold" and raises its target price to 1,446 rupees from 1,398 rupees * Jefferies analysts Govindarajan Chellappa and Rajasa Kakulavarapu say Maruti Suzuki say "shift towards diesel has been best exploited by Maruti," adds auto maker to benefit from a combination of cyclical and secular trends, while competition is "waning." * Separately, Bank of America-Merrill Lynch says Maruti is its preferred pick in the auto sector and is the best proxy on a cyclical recovery in the sector, especially with a slew of new products. * However, both Jefferies and Merrill Lynch downgrade Tata Motors to "hold" and "neutral", respectively. * While Jefferies cites adverse risks to demand and a weakening product mix as Tata steps up investments, Merrill sees reduced visibility in commercial vehicle growth, among other factors. * Tata Motors shares up 1 percent. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com/abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuter .com)