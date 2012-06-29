* India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate up 3 basis points at 7.20 percent while the 1-year rate up 3 bps at 7.80 percent ahead of the results of the 150 billion rupees debt sale. * Risk-on sentiment globally following the EU Summit also prompting paying of swaps. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)