* USD/INR falls below 56 to the dollar for the first time in more than a week as hefty gains in the domestic share market raised hopes for foreign capital inflows while the risk-on mode globally also hurts. * Traders say custodian banks spotted selling dollars in the market. * USD/INR trading at 56.05/06 after dropping to 55.95, and below its previous close of 56.80/81. The dollar is on course for its biggest quarterly rise versus the rupee in at least 17 years. However, this is also its biggest daily fall since late January. * The euro up sharply against the dollar as European leaders agree on decisive action to lower the borrowing costs of Italy and Spain and create a single supervisory body for euro banks. * Domestic shares trading up 2.4 percent.