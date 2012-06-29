* India's cash rate higher at 8.45/8.55 percent versus 7.95-8 percent last close as banks cover funding needs for four days. * Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday its books will not be open for transactions to be put through on July 2 due to annual closing of accounts. * Dealer says the next week being the first week of the reporting fortnight along with RBI closing on Monday is fuelling demand for funds. * Repo borrowings fall to 410.10 billion rupees at the first repo auction. RBI holds two repo auctions on reserves reporting day. * Total volumes on the central bank's electronic trading platform were at 120.42 billion rupees, at a weighted average rate of 8.35 percent. * Total volumes on the collateralised borrowing and lending obligations (CBLO) market were at 203.56 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 7.25 percent. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com)