June 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Volkswagen Financial Services NV
Guarantor Volkswagen Financial Services AG
Issue Amount 600 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date July 10, 2015
Coupon 2.375 pct
Issue price 99.671
Reoffer price 99.671
Spread 55 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date July 10, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank
Ratings A3 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 10
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN
programme
ISIN XS0801654392
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters
terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.