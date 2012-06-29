June 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Volkswagen Financial Services NV

Guarantor Volkswagen Financial Services AG

Issue Amount 600 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date July 10, 2015

Coupon 2.375 pct

Issue price 99.671

Reoffer price 99.671

Spread 55 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date July 10, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank

Ratings A3 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 10

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN

programme

ISIN XS0801654392

Data supplied by International Insider.