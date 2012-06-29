BANGALORE, JUNE 29 The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 37770 ICS-201(B22mm) 39000 ICS-102(B22mm) 26600 ICS-103(23mm) 28800 ICS-104(24mm) UNQ ICS-202(26mm) 32200 ICS-105(26mm) 30000 ICS-105CS(26mm) UNQ ICS-105(27mm) 33000 ICS-105CS(27mm) 30500 ICS-105MMA(27) UNQ ICS-105PHR(28) 33200 ICS-105(28mm) 33700 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 34000 ICS-105(29mm) 34200 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 34500 ICS-105(30mm) 34600 ICS-105(31mm) 36100 ICS-106(32mm) 37500 ICS-107(34mm) 47200