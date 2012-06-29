* Raises price target to $36 from $33
* Says hardware growth opportunity becoming more apparent
* Shares up 4 pct
June 29 RBC Capital Markets upgraded Oracle Corp
ORCL.O to "outperform" from "sector perform" as hardware
growth opportunity returns.
The smaller engineered systems business, which accounts for
about 15 percent to 20 percent of the software maker's hardware
revenue, has been growing rapidly as evidenced by $274 million
in bookings in the fourth quarter, analyst Robert Breza said in
a note.
"As engineered systems becomes a more meaningful percentage
of the hardware mix it should begin to drive both growth and
profits for the segment," Breza said.
Oracle's ailing hardware business, inherited through its
acquisition of Sun Microsystems, remained a drag, with hardware
product sales diving 16 percent to $977 million in the fourth
quarter. [ID:nL1E8HIFHX]
The company's recent acquisitions of RightNow Technologies
Inc and Taleo Corp could also add modestly to its new software
license revenue, the analyst said.
The world's No. 3 software maker had said its new software
sales growth in the current quarter should be flat to 10 percent
higher, despite fears of further weakening in technology
spending as the euro zone crisis deepens and U.S. job creation
stagnates.
Breza raised his price target on the stock to $36 from $33.
Shares of the Redwood City, California-based company were up
4 percent at $29.33 in midday trading on the Nasdaq.
(Reporting By Aurindom Mukherjee; Editing by Maju Samuel)
