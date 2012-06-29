June 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Friday.
Borrower Nordea Bank AB
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro
Maturity Date October 5, 2017
Coupon 2.25 pct
Issue price 99.516
Yield 2.350 pct
Spread 100 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 171.7bp
over the OBL 163
ISIN XS0801636571
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date July 5, 2022
Coupon 3.25 pct
Issue price 99.195
Yield 3.346 pct
Spread 135 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 174.6bp
Over the 1.75 pct DBR
ISIN XS0801636902
* * * *
Common Terms
Payment Date July 5, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs ,
Natixis & Nordea Markets
Ratings Aa3 (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.