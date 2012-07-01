BEIJING, July 1 China's booming southern city of
Guangzhou is limiting the number of new cars on the streets to
ease traffic jams and cut pollution, state media said on Sunday,
a move that could weigh on sales in the world's largest car
market.
Guangzhou, the capital city of Guangdong -- the factory
workshop of China and the world -- will only allow 120,000 new
cars to be registered over a one-year trial period, or 10,000
cars a month, the official Xinhua news agency said.
The measure, effective Sunday, puts Guangzhou as the third
Chinese city after Beijing and Guiyang to limit car sales in an
attempt to improve traffic conditions and air quality.
Beijing started capping new car ownership at 20,000 a month
in January last year to tackle the city's chronic traffic
gridlock. The move slowed the pace of traffic congestion, and
was cited as a drag on China's falling car sales.
China's once red-hot car market is slowing under the weight
of a cooling economy, among other factors. It is expected to
grow in a single digit in 2012 for a second year in a row, the
slowest back-to-back years since its take-off in the late 1990s.
The average travelling speed of a car during peak hours in
Guangzhou has slowed to 20 kilometers per hour, and is expected
to slow further, Xinhua said.
Xian Weixiong, a traffic regulator in Guangzhou, was quoted
as saying on the Guangzhou government's website that soaring car
ownership has worsened traffic conditions. Guangzhou now has 2.4
million cars, the website said.
