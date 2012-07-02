BRIEF-Cadila Healthcare says Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod for Mesalamine delayed-release tablets
* Says Zydus Cadila gets USFDA final approval for Mesalamine delayed-release tablets USP, 1.2 g.
* USD/INR likely to weaken for the third straight session with upbeat sentiments across the region after eurozone agreement to recapitalise the region's banks. Pair last closed at 55.6050/6150 to the dollar after rising 3.1 percent. * Favourable regulatory changes for foreign investments last week saying no retrospective rules will apply as many investors had feared is also seen aiding. * USD/INR 1-month NDF at 55.97 vs 55.70-75 NY close. * Asian stocks mixed, but MSCI's Asia ex-Japan index up 0.51 percent, Nifty futures in Singapore up 0.39 percent. * The euro dipped on Monday, giving up a bit of ground after its biggest one-day rally in eight months, as investors looked for fresh reasons to extend a rally sparked by initial euphoria over the latest European push to ease the region's debt crisis. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/; archana.narayanan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
