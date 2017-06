* The Nifty futures in Singapore Exchange rose 0.2 percent, while the MSCI Asia-Pacific index excluding Japan rose 0.4 percent. * Asian shares rose on Monday with sentiment brightening at the start of the third quarter after Europe agreed to shore up the region's banks, while investor attention is turning to the health of the U.S. economy. * Traders eye trade data for May and manufacturing PMI for June for further direction. * June sales figures for Maruti Suzuki India and Hero MotoCorp also scheduled later in the day. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)