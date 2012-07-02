BRIEF-Cadila Healthcare says Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod for Mesalamine delayed-release tablets
* Says Zydus Cadila gets USFDA final approval for Mesalamine delayed-release tablets USP, 1.2 g.
* USD/INR at 55.63/64 versus previous close of 55.6050/6150. In early trade, the pair had touched a low of 55.50 but has moved higher since. * Traders say marginally weak domestic equities are weighing on the local unit with expectations for the pair to hold in a 55.50-55.80 range during the day. * The euro dipped on Monday, giving up a bit of ground after its biggest one-day rally in eight months, as investors looked for fresh reasons to extend a rally sparked by initial euphoria over the latest European push to ease the region's debt crisis. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Says Zydus Cadila gets USFDA final approval for Mesalamine delayed-release tablets USP, 1.2 g.
Jun 7The India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Cash-Tom Offered Rate on Wednesday is 5.86 percent. The MITOR is the reference implied rupee overnight offered rate based on the cash-Tom dollar-rupee premium. The one-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps will be released at 12:30 IST. (0700 GMT) and benchmark rates (MIFOR) will be released at 17:30 IST. (1200 GMT). -------------------------------------------------------------- PERIOD