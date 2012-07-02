* USD/INR at 55.63/64 versus previous close of 55.6050/6150. In early trade, the pair had touched a low of 55.50 but has moved higher since. * Traders say marginally weak domestic equities are weighing on the local unit with expectations for the pair to hold in a 55.50-55.80 range during the day. * The euro dipped on Monday, giving up a bit of ground after its biggest one-day rally in eight months, as investors looked for fresh reasons to extend a rally sparked by initial euphoria over the latest European push to ease the region's debt crisis. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)