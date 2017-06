* India's benchmark index falls 0.3 percent, while the NSE index sheds 0.1 percent as bluechips trade in narrow range after Friday's gains driven by European leaders agreeing to create a single supervisory body for euro banks. * IT stocks were under pressure on concerns over valuations, dealers say. * Infosys falls 0.6 percent, while Tata Consultancy Services was down 0.7 percent. * Traders eye trade data for May and manufacturing PMI for June for further direction. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)