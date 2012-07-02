* India's 10-year benchmark bond yield up 2 basis points at 8.40 percent. * Sharp rally in global crude prices in recent sessions to $96 levels from sub $90 last week after EU leaders agreed to support ailing euro zone banks and preserve the single currency weighed on bonds as it is seen stoking inflationary pressure. * Investors move back into higher-yielding riskier assets, trigger selling in bonds. * The 8.15 percent 2022 bond, the new benchmark bond from Tuesday, at 8.19 percent, up 1 basis point from previous close.