July 2 * USD/INR gains further to 55.90/91 versus previous close of 55.6050/6150 as demand for dollar/rupee rises on the back of weakness in the euro. * Euro dips giving up a bit of ground after its biggest one-day climb in eight months, as investors look for fresh reasons to extend a rally sparked by initial euphoria over the latest European push to ease the region's debt crisis. * Traders however say volumes are much lower due to quarterly closing of RBI accounts, leading to higher volatility in the market. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)