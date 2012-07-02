* India's 10-year benchmark bond yield up 1 basis point at 8.39 percent. * The 8.15 percent 2022 bond, the new benchmark bond from Tuesday, at 8.18 percent, flat from previous close. * Dealers say most market participants not expecting any OMO this week as banks flush with funds with quarter-end closing, improving liquidity. * Sharp rupee rise on Friday, the highest daily percentage gain in three years, will reduce need for any immediate intervention, they add. * India to sell 150 billion rupees of debt this week. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com)