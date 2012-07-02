* USD/INR dropped on the day in low volumes to trade at 55.58/59 versus 55.6050/6150. * Weak domestic shares and the drop in the euro however kept the negative bias on the pair. * Shares closed down 0.2 percent. * Traders say oil firms, the biggest buyers of the currency in the domestic market, have moved out of the market, pushing the dollar/rupee to the day's lows. * Some foreign banks were also seen selling dollars starting 55.95 levels. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)