July 2(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Lloyds TSB Bank Plc
Issue Amount 11.4 billion yen
Maturity Date July 19, 2017
Coupon 1.55 pct
Issue price 99.990
Payment Date July 19, 2012
Lead Manager(s) SMBC Nikko
Ratings A2 (Moody's)
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0801856930
Data supplied by International Insider.